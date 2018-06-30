Mario Tennis Aces – Nintendos Tennisspiel erhält ein neues Update

Das kürzlich erschienene Mario Tennis Aces bekommt ein frisches Update auf 1.1.1 spendiert. In diesem Update wird unter anderem ein Rating-System für Online-Multiplayermatches eingeführt. Ab dem 1. Juli startet jeder Spieler mit 2000 Punkten, bei erfolgreichen Matches gewinnt ihr Punkte dazu, bei Niederlagen verliert ihr welche. Ist die Punktedifferenz der beiden Kontrahenten zu groß gibt es weder Punkte, noch Punktabzüge für die Teilnehmer. Wie groß diese Differenz dabei sein wird ist noch nicht bekannt. Ebenfalls kommen mit dem Update einige Änderungen in den Adventure Modus, unter anderem wurde die Energierückgewinnung in einigen Arealen geändert. Die gesamten Patch Notes des Updates 1.1.1 stehen weiter unten.

Patches zu Mario Tennis Aces

Changes to Online Tournaments The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.) In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time. When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.

Changes to missions in Adventure mode Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots. Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots. Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled. Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.

Other changes Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match. Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error. There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.



Quelle: Nintendo UK