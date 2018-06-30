Frostpunk – Update 1.1.1 veröffentlicht

Die Entwickler von 11bit Studios sind auf die Vorschläge der Community eingegangen und haben das Update 1.1.1 für das Spiel Frostpunk veröffentlicht. Hier wird der neue Spielmodus “Extreme” eingeführt, der auf dem “Survivor Modus” basiert, ihr aber nun das Spiel jederzeit pausieren und speichern könnt. Die gesamten Patch Notes findet ihr weiter unten.
Patch Notes von Frostpunk
New features:
- We’ve added Extreme Difficulty level based on Survivor Mode – now you can play every scenario on the hardest difficulty without the need to turn on the Survivor Mode – so you still have the option to pause the game and save it normally.
Smaller changes and balancing:
- Removed unfinished Workshop models, thus fixing possible glitches and crashes
Fixes:
- Fixed crash in the Economy Panel
- Fixed visual glitch in settings menu
- Fixed and enabled Ansel in the Survivor Mode
- Minor fixes in translations
- Fixed issue where wrong icons were showing on buildings in various situations
- Additional minor tweaks and fixes
Quelle: 11bit Studios