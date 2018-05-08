Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Exklusive Infos auf der E3

Die Electronic Entertainment Expo (kurz: E3) ist immer ein Garant für interessante Informationen zu den unterschiedlichsten Titeln. Dort werden auch einige Infos zum kommenden Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 veröffentlicht.

Der sehr beliebte Zombiemodus wird im Rahmen der E3 vorgestellt. Dieses Event kann via Livestream vom heimischen Bildschirm aus verfolgt werden. Des Weiteren gehen Gerüchte umher, dass das beliebte Pick 10- System wieder im Multiplayer-Part genutzt wird. Wann genau der Livestream startet, ist bisher noch nicht bekannt. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 erscheint am 12. Oktober 2018 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One.

What’s lurking around the corner of @Treyarch’s next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies experience? Come hear the history of Call of Duty Zombies from the creators themselves at #E3Coliseum! Get your gamer pass today and be there. Purchase at https://t.co/QOa74rE263 #E32018 pic.twitter.com/xW9uomRMtI

— E3 (@E3) May 7, 2018