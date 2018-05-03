God of War – Neuer Verkaufsrekord für PS4 Exclusive

God of War hat bereits unzählige Topwertungen erhalten und Gamer zeigen sich ebenfalls begeistert von Kratos neuem Abenteuer. Jetzt hat der Titel einen neuen Rekord gebrochen.

Mit 3.1 Millionen Einheiten in nur drei Tagen weltweit ist der aktuelle Teil, der am schnellsten verkaufende PS4 exklusive Titel aller Zeiten. Diese beeindruckende Zahl beinhaltet dabei sowohl digitale als auch Retailversionen des Spiels. In einem Statement bedankt sich Shannon Studstill vom Studio Sony Santa Monica, persönlich bei Fans und Kollegen.

I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play. I’d also like to thank our Creative Director, Cory Barlog, and Director of Product Development, Yumi Yang, and our entire amazing team at Santa Monica Studio. The belief in the game’s vision and the passion for storytelling across the team is undeniable. We look forward to hearing more about how fans are creating new memories of their favorite God of War gameplay moments that will be remembered for a long time.