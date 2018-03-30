Kingdom Come Deliverance – Wird mit Oster-Update versorgt

Das Entwickler-Team von Warhorse Studios veröffentlichte heute ein neues Update für das Mittelalter-Rollenspiel Kingdom Come Deliverance. Bislang steht das Update 1.4 lediglich für den PC zum Download bereit, allerdings sollen Konsolenbesitzer zu einem unbekannten Zeitpunkt innerhalb der nächsten Woche nachversorgt werden. Das Update bringt neue Frisuren und Bärte ins Spiel, außerdem könnt ihr nun mit der traditionell tschechischen Waffe Pomlázka Gegnern das Fürchten lehren. Der Zeitpunkt für das Update kommt übrigens nicht unüberlegt, denn pünktlich zu Ostern wurde zudem ein goldenes Ei innerhalb des Spiels versteckt, das ihr im Rahmen des Osterfestes suchen könnt.

Das sind die Inhalte von Update 1.4

  • New Hair and Beard mechanics
  • Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair
  • Unarmed mercy kill added for a more “subtile” way to solve quests
  • Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin
  • Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called “Pomlázka”
  • Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves
  • Fixed problems with the “Mightier than the Sword” quest related to the scribe
  • Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty
  • Fixed save issue for the “House of God” quest
  • Another 200 major bugs fixed

 

Quelle: Warhorse Studios (via Youtube)

