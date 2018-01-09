PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Zwei neue Lootboxen und weitere Infos zum neuen Update

Das Entwicklerteam rund um Bluehole Studios gab bekannt, dass der MMO-Shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds auf dem PC mit zwei neuen Lootboxen bedacht wird. Die Kisten unterteilen sich in Biker Crate Kisten und Desperado Crate Kisten, die ihr beide für Battle Points mit einer Chance von 40% erhalten könnt. Allerdings können letztere Kisten nur mit einem Schlüssel geöffnet werden, den ihr kostenpflichtig für rund 2,50 € erwerben müsst. Inhalt der Kisten sollen kosmetische Items sein, die lediglich einen visuellen Effekt auf das Spiel ausüben. Bislang können die Kisten auf den Testservern ausprobiert werden, denn jeder Spieler erhält sechs Schlüssel sowie 100.000 Battlepoints.
Neues Cheater-Meldesystem
Des Weiteren können in Zukunft Cheater noch schneller bestraft werden. Mit der integrierten Replay-Funktion kann dann, nachdem man einen Cheater entlarvt hat, eine Meldung abgesetzt werden. Diese Änderungen werden momentan ebenfalls auf den Testservern ausprobiert und findet mit dem nächsten Update Einzug nach PUBG. Zudem werden mit dem Update mehr Objekte im Bereich La Bendita auf Miramar platziert, um mehr Deckungsmöglichkeiten zu bieten. Außerdem wird zum Start des Spiels, also wenn man sich noch im Flugzeug befindet, die Sicht etwas eingeschränkt sein, um die Performance zu verbessern. Den kompletten Change-Log findet ihr hier:
- Added more objects around La Bendita on Miramar to increase the amount of cover
- Reduced the visible distance when parachuting down in order to test the optimization of server and client performance at the early phases of the game
- Changed the design of the energy drink
- Adjusted the squad team colors (players 1~4) to better reflect their callout names (yellow, orange, blue, green)
- Adjusted squad team colors to make them more consistent between different colorblind options
- Added a function where a player can select more detailed criteria for the “Cheating” category in the in-game report tool
- You can choose multiple items or you can just report without selecting any of them
- While player’s nameplate is on (H key), now you can check the current weapon of that player by pressing G key
- Added report button in replay
- Report button pops up when pressing RMB on the player list (TAB key)
- While observing / following mode, report button appears on the timeline (J key)
- Added a care package icon changing effect according to the status
- The icon will be different when the care package is falling and looted by other players
- Adjusted replay system so that now a player can watch the replay without extra delay in the following cases
- Solo mode
- When the player won the match
- When all teammates are eliminated
- Fixed the issue where when a player lands from the plane the position of character teleports intermittently
- Fixed the issue where character animation is frozen when rejoining after a crash
- Fixed the issue where the red zone disappears instantly after it formed
- Fixed the issue where some vehicles spawned on Miramar are stuck to an object and unable to move
- Fixed the issue where a player sometimes couldn’t pass through a door even though it was open
- Fixed the issue where mouse cursor would disappear on a replay map
- Fixed the issue where when replay and death cam were played, the crosshair was bouncing
- Fixed the issue where the falling speed meter text was showing abnormally in Portuguese
- Added two new crates (free / paid)
- You can open the paid crate box with the Early Bird key which is purchasable in Steam market
- In order to test the stability, 100,000 BP and 6 keys will be granted to each account (test server only)
- The below chart shows the crate box drop rate
- The new free/paid crate box has a 40% drop rate and the previous crate boxes(Wanderer and Survivor) have a 10% drop rate
- DESPERADO (new paid crate box) : 40%
- BIKER (new free crate box) : 40%
- Wanderer : 10%
- Survivor : 10%
Inhalt der neuen Lootboxen:
- DESPERADO items
- Sleeveless Turtleneck Top (Gray) : 8.00%
- Leather Boots (Black) : 8.00%
- Punk Knuckle Gloves (Black) : 7.50%
- Baggy Pants (Black) : 7.50%
- Striped Tank-top : 7.50%
- Wide Pants (Red) : 7.50%
- Punk Knuckle Gloves (Red) : 7.00%
- Sleeveless Turtleneck (Black) : 7.00%
- Baggy Pants (Brown) : 5.00%
- Long Leather Boots (Brown) : 5.00%
- Striped Shirt (Gray) : 5.00%
- Beanie (Brown) : 5.00%
- Horn-rimmed Glasses (Black) : 4.50%
- Training Pants (Light Blue) : 4.50%
- Leather Boots (Brown) : 4.50%
- Horn-rimmed Glasses (Brown) : 2.50%
- Aviator Sunglasses : 1.30%
- Checkered Jacket : 1.30%
- Long-sleeved Leather Shirt : 0.60%
- Leather Hoodie (Black) : 0.32%
- Leather Hoodie (White) : 0.32%
- Cloth Mask (Leopard) : 0.16%
- BIKER items
- Long-sleeved T-shirt (Red) : 15.00%
- School Shoes (Brown) : 15.00%
- Raglan shirt : 10.00%
- T-shirt (Pink striped) : 10.00%
- Polka Dot T-shirt : 10.00%
- Dirty Long-sleeved T-shirt : 10.00%
- School Shoes (Black) : 5.00%
- Skinny Jeans (Khaki) : 5.00%
- Gas Mask (Half) : 4.50%
- Beanie (Gray) : 4.50%
- Sleeveless Turtleneck (Red) : 4.50%
- Skinny Jeans (Pink) : 2.50%
- Patrol Cap (Brown) : 1.20%
- Sleeveless Turtleneck (Gray Striped) : 1.20%
- Patrol Cap (Gray) : 0.40%
- Biker Pants (Black) : 0.40%
- Floral Shirt (White) : 0.26%
- Sneakers (Black) : 0.26%
- Padded Jacket (Purple) : 0.06%
- Princess Power Tank-top : 0.06%
- Floral Shirt (Black) : 0.05%
- Biker Pants (Gray) : 0.05%
- Aviator Goggles : 0.03%
- Sleeveless Biker Jacket (Brown) : 0.01%
- Sleeveless Biker Jacket (Black) : 0.01%
- Cloth Mask (Checkered) : 0.01%
Quelle: steamcommunity