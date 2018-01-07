Playstation Store – Die erfolgreichsten Spiele 2017

2017 ist nun auch schon seit ein paar Tagen vorbei und allerhand Statistiken lassen sich aus dem besonderen Jahr entnehmen. So wurden etliche Preise verliehen und Charts erstellt. So auch im Playstation Store, hier wurden nun die erfolgreichsten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres bekannt gegeben. Diese Liste ist deshalb so wichtig, da die Anzahl an digital erworbenen Spiele stetig wächst. Hier ein Überblick über die verschiedenen Kategorien.

Playstation 4 Spiele

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Friday the 13th: The Game
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K18
  7. Rocket League
  8. Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition
  9. Madden NFL 18
  10. Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands

PS4 Add-ons

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
  2. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  3. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
  5. Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  6. Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
  7. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
  9. Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  10. Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack

Playstation 4 Themes

  1. Legacy Dashboard Theme
  2. Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
  3. For Honor Dynamic Theme
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ops Theme
  5. Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme
  6. The Last of Us Part II Stop Sign Theme
  7. The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme
  8. Blue-eyed Wolf Theme
  9. Rasta Reggae Skull HiQ Dynamic Theme
  10. Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

Playstation VR Games

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Superhot VR
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. I Expect You To Die
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  7. Fruit Ninja VR
  8. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  9. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  10. Driveclub VR

Playstation Vita Games

  1. God of War: Collection PS Vita
  2. Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  3. Jak and Daxter Collection
  4. Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
  5. Persona 4 Golden
  6. Salt and Sanctuary
  7. Need for Speed Most Wanted
  8. Ratchet & Clank Collection
  9. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  10. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

Playstation Classics

  1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  2. Bully
  3. Twisted Metal: Black
  4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  5. Destroy All Humans! 2
  6. The Warriors
  7. Destroy All Humans!
  8. Psychonauts
  9. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Quelle: playstation.store.com 

