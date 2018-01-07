Playstation Store – Die erfolgreichsten Spiele 2017

2017 ist nun auch schon seit ein paar Tagen vorbei und allerhand Statistiken lassen sich aus dem besonderen Jahr entnehmen. So wurden etliche Preise verliehen und Charts erstellt. So auch im Playstation Store, hier wurden nun die erfolgreichsten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres bekannt gegeben. Diese Liste ist deshalb so wichtig, da die Anzahl an digital erworbenen Spiele stetig wächst. Hier ein Überblick über die verschiedenen Kategorien.

Playstation 4 Spiele

Call of Duty: WWII Destiny 2 Friday the 13th: The Game Horizon Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K18 Rocket League Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition Madden NFL 18 Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands

PS4 Add-ons

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack

Playstation 4 Themes

Legacy Dashboard Theme Friday the 13th: The Game Theme For Honor Dynamic Theme Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ops Theme Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme The Last of Us Part II Stop Sign Theme The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme Blue-eyed Wolf Theme Rasta Reggae Skull HiQ Dynamic Theme Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

Playstation VR Games

Job Simulator Superhot VR PlayStation VR Worlds I Expect You To Die Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Fruit Ninja VR Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Driveclub VR

Playstation Vita Games

God of War: Collection PS Vita Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Jak and Daxter Collection Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Persona 4 Golden Salt and Sanctuary Need for Speed Most Wanted Ratchet & Clank Collection Star Wars: Battlefront II PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

Playstation Classics

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Twisted Metal: Black Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Destroy All Humans! 2 The Warriors Destroy All Humans! Psychonauts Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Quelle: playstation.store.com