Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Heutiges Update mit vielen Neuerungen

Das Entwicklerstudio Larian Studios hat heute das Update 3.0.150.188 zum Rollenspiel-Epos Divinity: Original Sin 2 veröffentlicht. Dieses ist 1.1 GB groß und bringt zahlreiche neue Änderungen mit sich, die unter anderem Bugfixes, aber auch Verbesserungen und Veränderungen am Spiel mit sich bringen. Dabei wurden unter anderem Tagebucheinträge verändert und die Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, Gegner zu beobachten, auch wenn man nicht am Zug ist. Zudem wurden neue Icons sowie neue Effekte in wichtigen Dialogmomenten hinzugefügt. Eine vollständige Liste der Inhalte des Updates könnt ihr hier einsehen:
Patch Notes zum Update 3.0.150.188
Improvements and changes
- Improved several journal entries to be clearer to the player if quests get closed automatically
- Added several items and related journal updates to improve links between certain NPCs and story lines
- Journal update XP gains are now shown alongside the corresponding update
- Improved performance in very specific locations, related to items being equipped by players or NPCs
- Added „Pick up and send to wares“ and „Steal and add to wares“ in context menu of world items
- Increased prices of unique weapons sold in Arx
- Added missing weapon skills to unique two-handed weapons
- Flaming Crescendo should now correctly receive bonus damage from Intelligence
- Using the Equalise skill is now a hostile action
- Skills from items now correctly respect weapon requirements
- Reactive shot no longer deals damage on casting
- You can now enter Sneak mode after activating the Play Dead skill
- Added several new effects to make important dialog moments stand out more
- Adjusted Meistr’s Vault so that it gives a ritual dagger and ritual bowl each time the player opens it, if the player does not have it in his inventory
- Improved detection for being able to flee from combat
- Skill preview trajectory should now be more accurate when fighting certain enemies
- Improved landing position of Backlash skill
- Blessing an electrified steam cloud now results in a blessed steam cloud
- Blood Totem is now immune to Decaying status
- Improved AI behavior that was leading to skipped turns incorrectly
- Partial Action Points, after moving a small amount, are now saved correctly
- Added several new icons
- Framed Frost runes and Framed Thunder runes now have the correct bonuses
- Fixed several crafting recipes that incorrectly required very specific items or gave incorrect results
- Items dragged from equipment slot to inventory are now placed in the correct slot
- You can now examine an enemy, even when it is not your turn
- Roses increase Wits when consumed
- When stealing a container, cost of its contents should be added to the cost of the container
- Demonic Tutelage and Flaming Tongues now attack enemies until their duration runs out instead of only attacking first three enemies
- Charm is now cleared when the charmer dies
- Charm is now cleared from summons when the owner is uncharmed
- Updated several skill tooltips to take into account extra modifiers
- Updated several audio effects
- Temporarily allied NPCs no longer have crime investigation behaviors about the crimes they helped commit
- Henchmen now correctly have Source skills depending on where the player is in the storyline
- Gratiana now sells back Soul Jars from other NPCs if the player gave them to her
- End game Arena combat was made clearer to the player. Arena combatants are now clearly marked and they will target each other first
- Updated Empyreo the Stalwart’s stats and abilities
- Outlines now include corpses
- Added player feedback when being Enwebbed, Crippled, Entangled or Encumbered
- Improved Inner Demon, Demonic Tutelage and Terrify visual effects
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Tarquin’s location and dialog after finishing his quest line
- Fixed sorting by last picked up
- Fixed ghosts spawning in incorrect locations
- Fixed auras not correctly reapplying under certain conditions
- Fixed forced group formation initializing when using certain spells to initiate combat
- Fixed a problem with characters not following the party correctly anymore
- Fixed Party Follower NPCs possibly getting stuck in dialog when talking to the wrong Player Character
- Fixed triggering the unconsciousness of Dallis or Lucian only once if they are lying on a damaging surface
- Fixed rested status blocking dialog with Malady at the end of the game
- Fixed Kniles not participating in combat if he’s teleported into a closed cage
- Disabled trading with companions before recruiting them
- Fixed Dallis‘ moving closet on the Lady Vengeance
- Fixed characters not being reassigned to the correct player after loading a co-op game from main menu
- Fixed a dialog issue between Fane and Lohse after visiting the Hall of Echoes with Fane. The correct god is now mentioned in the dialog
- Fixed several dialog issues related to gender
- Fixed several dialog issues that would result in dialog loops or incorrect flags being set
- Fixed several XP reward issues related to quests and certain enemies
- Fixed the Red Prince being invisible during the wagon scene with the Red Princess
- Fixed flaming pig not being blessed or cursed when talking to a shrine for the first time
- Fixed a visual issue with electrified surfaces re-appearing after it wears off
- Fixed an audio issue during the Council of Seven Arena, when talking to the embodiments of the gods
- Fixed the sewer pipe exit to Fort Joy swamps. It can no longer be destroyed
- Fixed the Scroll of Atonement disappearing from inventory
- Fixed the Cathedral door being blocked in Arx
- Fixed characters becoming stuck after summoning a totem in combat and then running out of combat
- Fixed being able to save right before entering the magic mirror
- Fixed being able to use the magic mirror with party followers by using context menu
- Fixed an issue wherein a player joins the host for the first time and is being assigned the main character when host is controlling a companion
- Fixed a crash related to dialog flags not being removed properly
- Fixed Higba incorrectly being a party member later in the game due to Charmed status
- Fixed a crash related to summoning totems near certain objects
- Fixed a crash when transitioning to certain regions or instantly reloading the last savegame twice (runtime error)
- Fixed wrong spirit appearing after killing Jonathan
- Fixed dialog getting stuck when a charmed character enters the dialog
- Fixed dialog history not showing up when a client player joins a dialog
- Fixed a blocking issue during the Kraken fight when instantly killing Braccus during the first turn
- Fixed turn order issue when characters transform (for example: The Doctor)
- Fixed several journal updates triggering incorrectly under certain conditions
- Fixed a crash when trying to teleport an item that has been picked up by someone else
- Fixed several audio issues with the Kraken combat
- Fixed several issues related to multiple tutorial messages popping up
- Fixed Malady thinking Gareth is missing when he has left the area correctly
- Fixed not being able to re-recruit party members on the Lady Vengeance due to a message saying the party is full
- Fixed several issues with end game combat when the main character dies, but the player still defeats Braccus
- Fixed Magister Borris not dropping Ifan’s contract
- Fixed Ifan having Pet Pal talent regardless of which class you want him to be when recruiting him
- Fixed Malady’s attitude dropping lower than intended
- Fixed Jahan becoming hostile on the Lady Vengeance if the player frees the demons
- Fixed tooltip for Evidence Chest
- Fixed not being able to deal any damage to a number of specific NPCs
- Fixed bears attacking when player uses Source Skills near them
- Fixed not being able to get Infiltration achievement for lockpicking as an undead
- Fixed Gareth’s dialog on the Lady Vengeance if he followed the path of light in Reaper’s Coast and spared Alexandar
- Fixed several automated dialogs repeating at incorrect times or too frequently
- Fixed being able to craft scrolls with important letters, destroying them in the process
- Fixed Sallow Man dialog. In certain cases, he would not give out the Capacitor
- Fixed Fane incorrectly being placed into a crime dialog after being dismissed
- Fixed the Doctor having incorrect stats after transforming
- Fixed being able to log in with more than 2 profiles when using controllers
- Fixed being able to flee from certain situations when the player is not supposed to
- Fixed being able to target corpses correctly when using a controller
- Fixed dialog not scrolling anymore after loading while in a dialog
- Fixed Avatar character not being assigned to player anymore after specific party death scenario
- Fixed alignment issue causing player characters to be neutral after being resurrected
- Fixed losing Black Rose status effect during certain story events
- Fixed dialog issue with trespassing in Fort Joy near certain Magisters
- Fixed Shackles of Pain effect after loading
- Fixed Throw Explosive Trap skill in Arena Mode
- Fixed barter trader exploit when using a controller
- Fixed not being able to disable certain add-ons after campaign creation
- Fixed various minor animation issues
- Fixed a dialog issue in when fleeing from the fight with Saheila
- Fixed Tarquin Skill Book selling issue
- Fixed several issues related to destroying Soul Jars
- Fixed target picking issues when near Noxious Voidwoken bodies
- Fixed an issue with Elemental Affinity not updating the Skillbar correctly in certain cases
- Fixed some cases when Blitz Attack and Backlash would ignore Ruptured Tendons
- Fixed several map markers
- Fixed being able to break the Kraken’s skill „Fate of the Sworn“ by spamming ESC as he is casting it
- Fixed having a summon time out in the Hall of Echoes resulting in the camera going to an incorrect location
- Fixed empty catacombs pipe puzzle in Arx
UI Fixes
- Improved tooltips for runes
- Minimap now shows the direction of pings from other players when they are out of range
- Fixed tooltips for surfaces not being displayed when using a controller
- Added extra feedback for controller mode when not being able to pick something up due to not having enough strength
- Fixed refresh issue of tooltips when players send items to each other
- Character Creation: players can now edit their name while navigating any tab
- Assigning points in Constitution in controller mode character screen should not increase Vitality until the point distribution is confirmed by exiting character screen
- Fixed Direct Connect option in controller mode
- Fixed being able to see target health bars when it is not your turn in controller mode
- Updated the Options menu
- Added UI fallback font for Chinese characters
- Added turn timer in Arena Mode when using a controller
- Fixed action bar getting stuck when skill bar is hidden by other interfaces
- Incompatible saves now have a version indicator on the load screen
- Fixed an issue in Arena Mode where one player would be unable to select heroes
- Fixed a blocking issue at the end of the game when you deny Ifan having his revenge
GM Mode
- Updated music tab. Added new music and fixed several playback issues
- Added support for multi-region levels in GM mode
- You can now drag items with or without snapping to terrain (by pressing the Caps Lock button)
- Fixed inconsistency when spawning and dragging an existing item
- Fix for characters sometimes not being assigned to anyone when a player disconnects from a GM session
- Fixed error 300 and error 302 issues and related crash when trying to load zones that had a global entity removed
- Fixed not being able to see custom stats tab when playing with controller
- Fixed a crash related to NPCs joining dialog
- Fixed a crash related to duplicate characters not being cleared correctly
- Fixed a crash when dragging certain items to inventory
- Fixed AI type panel and Alignment context menu not closing when GM changes character
- Fixed an issue causing the encounter panel to display characters in the wrong order if there is a global character
- GMs are now able to change the layout of add-ons for savegames (active sessions), as well as add new add-ons for already ongoing sessions
- Fixed player character being teleported incorrectly when GM takes item that player was sitting or lying on
- Users no longer lose Action Points when the GM manages their items during combat
- Fixed exported characters not having the correct skills memorized
- Fixed item use state being broken after GM has moved it to his inventory and back into the world
- Fixed peace mode after saving and loading
- Fixed cancel button in Level Templates search field
- Fixed swapping around items not being synced correctly to clients
- Fixed being able to load a pin with a deleted scene
- Fixed Character Sheet background after managing a Character
- Fixed incorrect tier of items being generated for creatures
- Fixed GM not being able to do a GM roll during combat when possessing a character
- Players can now load add-ons when loading a savegame
Modding
- Fixed an issue with downloading add-ons from the host when entering a multiplayer game
- Fixed a possible global entity duplication issue when downloading an add-on into an existing campaign
- New items in mods now get added to an existing savegame if the savegame already contained the mod and the mod is of a newer version than the version in the savegame
- Mods now get loaded after the lobby screen in order to avoid players having to download mods just to enter the lobby (for Campaign and Game Master)
Quelle: Larian Studios