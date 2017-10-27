Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Heutiges Update mit vielen Neuerungen

Das Entwicklerstudio Larian Studios hat heute das Update 3.0.150.188 zum Rollenspiel-Epos Divinity: Original Sin 2 veröffentlicht. Dieses ist 1.1 GB groß und bringt zahlreiche neue Änderungen mit sich, die unter anderem Bugfixes, aber auch Verbesserungen und Veränderungen am Spiel mit sich bringen. Dabei wurden unter anderem Tagebucheinträge verändert und die Möglichkeit hinzugefügt, Gegner zu beobachten, auch wenn man nicht am Zug ist. Zudem wurden neue Icons sowie neue Effekte in wichtigen Dialogmomenten hinzugefügt. Eine vollständige Liste der Inhalte des Updates könnt ihr hier einsehen:

Patch Notes zum Update 3.0.150.188

Improvements and changes

Improved several journal entries to be clearer to the player if quests get closed automatically

Added several items and related journal updates to improve links between certain NPCs and story lines

Journal update XP gains are now shown alongside the corresponding update

Improved performance in very specific locations, related to items being equipped by players or NPCs

Added „Pick up and send to wares“ and „Steal and add to wares“ in context menu of world items

Increased prices of unique weapons sold in Arx

Added missing weapon skills to unique two-handed weapons

Flaming Crescendo should now correctly receive bonus damage from Intelligence

Using the Equalise skill is now a hostile action

Skills from items now correctly respect weapon requirements

Reactive shot no longer deals damage on casting

You can now enter Sneak mode after activating the Play Dead skill

Added several new effects to make important dialog moments stand out more

Adjusted Meistr’s Vault so that it gives a ritual dagger and ritual bowl each time the player opens it, if the player does not have it in his inventory

Improved detection for being able to flee from combat

Skill preview trajectory should now be more accurate when fighting certain enemies

Improved landing position of Backlash skill

Blessing an electrified steam cloud now results in a blessed steam cloud

Blood Totem is now immune to Decaying status

Improved AI behavior that was leading to skipped turns incorrectly

Partial Action Points, after moving a small amount, are now saved correctly

Added several new icons

Framed Frost runes and Framed Thunder runes now have the correct bonuses

Fixed several crafting recipes that incorrectly required very specific items or gave incorrect results

Items dragged from equipment slot to inventory are now placed in the correct slot

You can now examine an enemy, even when it is not your turn

Roses increase Wits when consumed

When stealing a container, cost of its contents should be added to the cost of the container

Demonic Tutelage and Flaming Tongues now attack enemies until their duration runs out instead of only attacking first three enemies

Charm is now cleared when the charmer dies

Charm is now cleared from summons when the owner is uncharmed

Updated several skill tooltips to take into account extra modifiers

Updated several audio effects

Temporarily allied NPCs no longer have crime investigation behaviors about the crimes they helped commit

Henchmen now correctly have Source skills depending on where the player is in the storyline

Gratiana now sells back Soul Jars from other NPCs if the player gave them to her

End game Arena combat was made clearer to the player. Arena combatants are now clearly marked and they will target each other first

Updated Empyreo the Stalwart’s stats and abilities

Outlines now include corpses

Added player feedback when being Enwebbed, Crippled, Entangled or Encumbered

Improved Inner Demon, Demonic Tutelage and Terrify visual effects

Bug Fixes

Fixed Tarquin’s location and dialog after finishing his quest line

Fixed sorting by last picked up

Fixed ghosts spawning in incorrect locations

Fixed auras not correctly reapplying under certain conditions

Fixed forced group formation initializing when using certain spells to initiate combat

Fixed a problem with characters not following the party correctly anymore

Fixed Party Follower NPCs possibly getting stuck in dialog when talking to the wrong Player Character

Fixed triggering the unconsciousness of Dallis or Lucian only once if they are lying on a damaging surface

Fixed rested status blocking dialog with Malady at the end of the game

Fixed Kniles not participating in combat if he’s teleported into a closed cage

Disabled trading with companions before recruiting them

Fixed Dallis‘ moving closet on the Lady Vengeance

Fixed characters not being reassigned to the correct player after loading a co-op game from main menu

Fixed a dialog issue between Fane and Lohse after visiting the Hall of Echoes with Fane. The correct god is now mentioned in the dialog

Fixed several dialog issues related to gender

Fixed several dialog issues that would result in dialog loops or incorrect flags being set

Fixed several XP reward issues related to quests and certain enemies

Fixed the Red Prince being invisible during the wagon scene with the Red Princess

Fixed flaming pig not being blessed or cursed when talking to a shrine for the first time

Fixed a visual issue with electrified surfaces re-appearing after it wears off

Fixed an audio issue during the Council of Seven Arena, when talking to the embodiments of the gods

Fixed the sewer pipe exit to Fort Joy swamps. It can no longer be destroyed

Fixed the Scroll of Atonement disappearing from inventory

Fixed the Cathedral door being blocked in Arx

Fixed characters becoming stuck after summoning a totem in combat and then running out of combat

Fixed being able to save right before entering the magic mirror

Fixed being able to use the magic mirror with party followers by using context menu

Fixed an issue wherein a player joins the host for the first time and is being assigned the main character when host is controlling a companion

Fixed a crash related to dialog flags not being removed properly

Fixed Higba incorrectly being a party member later in the game due to Charmed status

Fixed a crash related to summoning totems near certain objects

Fixed a crash when transitioning to certain regions or instantly reloading the last savegame twice (runtime error)

Fixed wrong spirit appearing after killing Jonathan

Fixed dialog getting stuck when a charmed character enters the dialog

Fixed dialog history not showing up when a client player joins a dialog

Fixed a blocking issue during the Kraken fight when instantly killing Braccus during the first turn

Fixed turn order issue when characters transform (for example: The Doctor)

Fixed several journal updates triggering incorrectly under certain conditions

Fixed a crash when trying to teleport an item that has been picked up by someone else

Fixed several audio issues with the Kraken combat

Fixed several issues related to multiple tutorial messages popping up

Fixed Malady thinking Gareth is missing when he has left the area correctly

Fixed not being able to re-recruit party members on the Lady Vengeance due to a message saying the party is full

Fixed several issues with end game combat when the main character dies, but the player still defeats Braccus

Fixed Magister Borris not dropping Ifan’s contract

Fixed Ifan having Pet Pal talent regardless of which class you want him to be when recruiting him

Fixed Malady’s attitude dropping lower than intended

Fixed Jahan becoming hostile on the Lady Vengeance if the player frees the demons

Fixed tooltip for Evidence Chest

Fixed not being able to deal any damage to a number of specific NPCs

Fixed bears attacking when player uses Source Skills near them

Fixed not being able to get Infiltration achievement for lockpicking as an undead

Fixed Gareth’s dialog on the Lady Vengeance if he followed the path of light in Reaper’s Coast and spared Alexandar

Fixed several automated dialogs repeating at incorrect times or too frequently

Fixed being able to craft scrolls with important letters, destroying them in the process

Fixed Sallow Man dialog. In certain cases, he would not give out the Capacitor

Fixed Fane incorrectly being placed into a crime dialog after being dismissed

Fixed the Doctor having incorrect stats after transforming

Fixed being able to log in with more than 2 profiles when using controllers

Fixed being able to flee from certain situations when the player is not supposed to

Fixed being able to target corpses correctly when using a controller

Fixed dialog not scrolling anymore after loading while in a dialog

Fixed Avatar character not being assigned to player anymore after specific party death scenario

Fixed alignment issue causing player characters to be neutral after being resurrected

Fixed losing Black Rose status effect during certain story events

Fixed dialog issue with trespassing in Fort Joy near certain Magisters

Fixed Shackles of Pain effect after loading

Fixed Throw Explosive Trap skill in Arena Mode

Fixed barter trader exploit when using a controller

Fixed not being able to disable certain add-ons after campaign creation

Fixed various minor animation issues

Fixed a dialog issue in when fleeing from the fight with Saheila

Fixed Tarquin Skill Book selling issue

Fixed several issues related to destroying Soul Jars

Fixed target picking issues when near Noxious Voidwoken bodies

Fixed an issue with Elemental Affinity not updating the Skillbar correctly in certain cases

Fixed some cases when Blitz Attack and Backlash would ignore Ruptured Tendons

Fixed several map markers

Fixed being able to break the Kraken’s skill „Fate of the Sworn“ by spamming ESC as he is casting it

Fixed having a summon time out in the Hall of Echoes resulting in the camera going to an incorrect location

Fixed empty catacombs pipe puzzle in Arx

UI Fixes

Improved tooltips for runes

Minimap now shows the direction of pings from other players when they are out of range

Fixed tooltips for surfaces not being displayed when using a controller

Added extra feedback for controller mode when not being able to pick something up due to not having enough strength

Fixed refresh issue of tooltips when players send items to each other

Character Creation: players can now edit their name while navigating any tab

Assigning points in Constitution in controller mode character screen should not increase Vitality until the point distribution is confirmed by exiting character screen

Fixed Direct Connect option in controller mode

Fixed being able to see target health bars when it is not your turn in controller mode

Updated the Options menu

Added UI fallback font for Chinese characters

Added turn timer in Arena Mode when using a controller

Fixed action bar getting stuck when skill bar is hidden by other interfaces

Incompatible saves now have a version indicator on the load screen

Fixed an issue in Arena Mode where one player would be unable to select heroes

Fixed a blocking issue at the end of the game when you deny Ifan having his revenge

GM Mode

Updated music tab. Added new music and fixed several playback issues

Added support for multi-region levels in GM mode

You can now drag items with or without snapping to terrain (by pressing the Caps Lock button)

Fixed inconsistency when spawning and dragging an existing item

Fix for characters sometimes not being assigned to anyone when a player disconnects from a GM session

Fixed error 300 and error 302 issues and related crash when trying to load zones that had a global entity removed

Fixed not being able to see custom stats tab when playing with controller

Fixed a crash related to NPCs joining dialog

Fixed a crash related to duplicate characters not being cleared correctly

Fixed a crash when dragging certain items to inventory

Fixed AI type panel and Alignment context menu not closing when GM changes character

Fixed an issue causing the encounter panel to display characters in the wrong order if there is a global character

GMs are now able to change the layout of add-ons for savegames (active sessions), as well as add new add-ons for already ongoing sessions

Fixed player character being teleported incorrectly when GM takes item that player was sitting or lying on

Users no longer lose Action Points when the GM manages their items during combat

Fixed exported characters not having the correct skills memorized

Fixed item use state being broken after GM has moved it to his inventory and back into the world

Fixed peace mode after saving and loading

Fixed cancel button in Level Templates search field

Fixed swapping around items not being synced correctly to clients

Fixed being able to load a pin with a deleted scene

Fixed Character Sheet background after managing a Character

Fixed incorrect tier of items being generated for creatures

Fixed GM not being able to do a GM roll during combat when possessing a character

Players can now load add-ons when loading a savegame

Modding

Fixed an issue with downloading add-ons from the host when entering a multiplayer game

Fixed a possible global entity duplication issue when downloading an add-on into an existing campaign

New items in mods now get added to an existing savegame if the savegame already contained the mod and the mod is of a newer version than the version in the savegame

Mods now get loaded after the lobby screen in order to avoid players having to download mods just to enter the lobby (for Campaign and Game Master)

Quelle: Larian Studios