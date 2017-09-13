WoW Legion – Hotfixes vom 12.09.

Der Argus Patch ist nun einige Tage auf den Live Servern von World of Warcraft und immer wieder passen die Entwickler Fehler, Fähigkeiten, Schwierigkeitsgrade und vieles mehr an. Einige der Änderung passieren nur im Hintergrund und bedürfen keiner Downloads durch den Spielern, doch in Regelmäßigen Abschnitten werden größere Updates durchgeführt welche per Hotfix zum Download für den Spieler bereit stehen. Nachfolgend lest ihr bis zum Erscheinen der deutschen vorerst die englischen Patch Notes:

Argus

Soultender Videx is no longer required for the Commander of Argus achievement.

[With restarts in each region] Argus Waystones no longer drop from bosses in Invasion Points. Any Argus Waystones in your possession have been converted to Veiled Argunite.

[With restarts in each region] The quests Invasion Point Offensive and Invasion Onslaught no longer require Argus Waystones.

[With restarts in each region] The Argussian Reach emissary again requires 4 World Quests completed.

Classes

Developers’ notes: All of the damage increases below are a combination of buffing specs that don’t benefit from the Netherlight Crucible’s item level increase as much as other specs, as well as tuning the specs relative to each other.

Death Knight Frost All damage increased by 4%.

Demon Hunter Havoc All damage increased by 3%.

Druid Feral All damage increased by 2%.

Hunter Beast Mastery All damage increased by 6%. Survival All damage increased by 5%.

Monk Windwalker All damage increased by 9%.

Rogue Assassination All damage increased by 5%. Outlaw All damage increased by 6%. Subtlety All damage increased by 1.5%.

Shaman Enhancement All damage increased by 3%.



Creatures

The yetis of Feralas should once again have facial hair.

Dungeons and Raids

Vault of the Wardens Fixed a bug preventing Inquisitor Tormentorum’s associates from automatically engaging players.



Tomb of Sargeras

Demonic Inquisition The number of Echoing Anguish debuffs has been reduced to 2 (was 3) on Raid Finder, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

Kil’jaeden Reduced the health of Kil’jaeden, Erupting Reflection, and Shadowsoul by 5% on all difficulties. The maximum distance from the center of the platform that Armageddon can spawn has been reduced on all difficulties. The radius of the explosion from Bursting Dreadflame has been reduced on all difficulties. Chaotic Eruption damage and knockup has been reduced on Mythic difficulty.



Player versus Player

All specs that received general damage increases above have been reduced by an equivalent amount in PvP, as the Netherlight Crucible’s item-level increases to the player’s Artifact weapon have very little impact on PvP.

Quelle: worldofwarcraft