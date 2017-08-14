Diese Spiele sind auf der gamescom 2017 vertreten

In gut einer Woche blickt die gesamte Gaming-Welt wieder nach Deutschland. Denn dort startet die mittlerweile neunte gamescom vom 22. – 26. August in der Stadt Köln. Während die Publisher und Entwickler nun nach und nach ihr Line-Up präsentieren, wissen viele Besucher noch immer nicht genau, in welcher Halle sich welcher Titel befindet. Wir haben einmal alle Informationen herausgesucht und in einem Beitrag für euch zusammengestellt.

Electronic Arts (Halle 6)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Need for Speed: Payback

FIFA 18

FIFA Mobile

Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar

Ubisoft (Halle 6, Stand B020)

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Far Cry 5

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe

The Crew 2

Just Dance 2018

For Honor

Rainbow Six: Siege

Nintendo (Halle 9, Mehrere Stände)

Super Mario Odyssey

Arms

Fire Emblem: Warriors

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowsers Schergen

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Pokémon Tekken DX

Splatoon 2

Bandai Namco (Halle 6, Stand A41 – B41)

Project Cars 2

Ni no Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Dragon Ball: FighterZ

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Blazing

Little Nightmares

Tales of the Rays

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag

Sony Interactive inkl. Capcom und ein Teil von Activision (Halle 7, Mehrere Stände)

Gran Turismo Sport

Playstation VR

Monster Hunter World

Activision/Blizzard/Sony Interactive (Halle 7, Mehrere Stände)

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

Overwatch

World of Warcraft

Diablo 3

Hearthstone

Microsoft/Xbox (Halle 8, A021-023)

Xbox One X

Sea of Thieves

Forza Motorsport 7

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Weitere Titel werden noch bekannt gegeben

Konami (Halle 6, Stand A011)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Metal Gear Survive

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

THQ Nordic (Halle 8, Stand A011)

Elex

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Spellforce 3

Aquanox: Deep Descent

Die Gilde 3

Wreckfest

Square Enix (Halle 9, Stand A010)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Lost Sphear

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy 15 (PSVR)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Final Fantasy 15: Episode Prompto

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Stormblood

Battalion 1944

Koch Media / Deep Silver (Halle 9, Mehrere Stände)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Agents of Mayhem

Total War: Warhammer 2

F1 2017

Warner Bros. Entertainment (Halle 9, Stand B040 – C041)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Worlds

Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges

Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten

Wargaming (Halle 8, Stand C020 – D021)

Total War: Arena

World of Tanks

World of Warplanes

World of Warships

Kalypso Media (Halle 8, Stand A041)

Tropico 6

Dungeons 3

Railway Empire

Astragon (Halle 8, Stand A022 – B023)

Firefighting Simulator

Fishing: Barents Sea

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2018

Landwirtschafts-Simulator (Nintendo Switch)

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Police Simulator 8

Trans Road: USA

Team17 (Halle 8, Stand C024)

Genesis: Alpha One

Sword Legacy: Omen

The Escapists 2

Yoku’s Island Express

Es sind natürlich noch viele weitere Titel auf der Messe verfügbar. Außerdem können sich die Standnummern spontan kurz vor der Messe noch leicht verändern. Deshalb sind alle Angaben natürlich ohne Gewähr.

