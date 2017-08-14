Diese Spiele sind auf der gamescom 2017 vertreten

In gut einer Woche blickt die gesamte Gaming-Welt wieder nach Deutschland. Denn dort startet die mittlerweile neunte gamescom vom 22. – 26. August in der Stadt Köln. Während die Publisher und Entwickler nun nach und nach ihr Line-Up präsentieren, wissen viele Besucher noch immer nicht genau, in welcher Halle sich welcher Titel befindet. Wir haben einmal alle Informationen herausgesucht und in einem Beitrag für euch zusammengestellt.
Electronic Arts (Halle 6)
Star Wars: Battlefront 2
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
Need for Speed: Payback
FIFA 18
FIFA Mobile
Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar
Ubisoft (Halle 6, Stand B020)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Far Cry 5
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
The Crew 2
Just Dance 2018
For Honor
Rainbow Six: Siege
Nintendo (Halle 9, Mehrere Stände)
Super Mario Odyssey
Arms
Fire Emblem: Warriors
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowsers Schergen
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories
Pokémon Tekken DX
Splatoon 2
Bandai Namco (Halle 6, Stand A41 – B41)
Project Cars 2
Ni no Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
Dragon Ball: FighterZ
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Blazing
Little Nightmares
Tales of the Rays
Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag
Sony Interactive inkl. Capcom und ein Teil von Activision (Halle 7, Mehrere Stände)
Gran Turismo Sport
Playstation VR
Monster Hunter World
Activision/Blizzard/Sony Interactive (Halle 7, Mehrere Stände)
Call of Duty: WW2
Destiny 2
Overwatch
World of Warcraft
Diablo 3
Hearthstone
Microsoft/Xbox (Halle 8, A021-023)
Xbox One X
Sea of Thieves
Forza Motorsport 7
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
Weitere Titel werden noch bekannt gegeben
Konami (Halle 6, Stand A011)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Metal Gear Survive
Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game
THQ Nordic (Halle 8, Stand A011)
Elex
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Spellforce 3
Aquanox: Deep Descent
Die Gilde 3
Wreckfest
Square Enix (Halle 9, Stand A010)
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Lost Sphear
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy 15 (PSVR)
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
Final Fantasy 15: Episode Prompto
Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy 14 Online: Stormblood
Battalion 1944
Koch Media / Deep Silver (Halle 9, Mehrere Stände)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Agents of Mayhem
Total War: Warhammer 2
F1 2017
Warner Bros. Entertainment (Halle 9, Stand B040 – C041)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Worlds
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
Mittelerde: Mordors Schatten
Wargaming (Halle 8, Stand C020 – D021)
Total War: Arena
World of Tanks
World of Warplanes
World of Warships
Kalypso Media (Halle 8, Stand A041)
Tropico 6
Dungeons 3
Railway Empire
Astragon (Halle 8, Stand A022 – B023)
Firefighting Simulator
Fishing: Barents Sea
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2018
Landwirtschafts-Simulator (Nintendo Switch)
The Hunter: Call of the Wild
Police Simulator 8
Trans Road: USA
Team17 (Halle 8, Stand C024)
Genesis: Alpha One
Sword Legacy: Omen
The Escapists 2
Yoku’s Island Express
Es sind natürlich noch viele weitere Titel auf der Messe verfügbar. Außerdem können sich die Standnummern spontan kurz vor der Messe noch leicht verändern. Deshalb sind alle Angaben natürlich ohne Gewähr.
Auf welche Titel freut ihr euch denn am meisten? Schreibt es doch gerne mal in die Kommentare.