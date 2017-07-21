NBA 2K18 – Songliste bekannt gegeben

Für viele Sportfans ist NBA 2K18 eines der besten Sportspiele die jedes Jahr in den Handel gelangen. Neben der hervorragenden Präsentation und dem Gameplay überzeugt vor allem Jahr für Jahr der gelungene Soundtrack der Titel. So haben sich Fans bereits gefragt, welche Songtitel man im kommenden Ableger zu hören bekommt. Diese Frage wurde nun beantwortet, denn diese wurde nun enthüllt. Wie so oft ist diese wieder sehr abwechslungsreich gestaltet und reicht von Rock bis hin zum Hip Hop.

Alle Lieder von NBA 2K18 in der Übersicht:

Feel So Good – Ma$e

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C + C Music Factory

Hip Hop Hooray – Naughty By Nature

I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar

Jungle – X Ambassadors feat. Jamie N Commons

Pour Some Sugar on Me – Def Leppard

Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See – Busta Rhymes

Shook Ones Pt. II – Mobb Deep

Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project

So Fresh, So Clean – OutKast

The Walker – Fitz & The Tantrums

The Zoo – Scorpions

They Reminisce Over You – Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth

Victory – Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes

93′ Til Infinity – Souls Of Mischief

All Of Me – Big Gigantic feat. Logic & ROZES

Am I Wrong – Anderson .Paak feat. ScHoolboy Q

Birdwatching – The Shelters

Can’t Have – Pitbull feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums

Comin Out Strong – Future feat. The Weeknd

Conrad Tokyo – A Tribe Called Quest

Deep End (Tarro Remix) – THEY.

Do What I Want – Lil U** Vert

Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time – Panic! At The Disco

HTP – Vintage Lee

Humble – Kendrick Lamar

Know The Ledge – Eric B. & Rakim

Let It Fly – Johnny Stephene

Living Like Khaled – Cousin Stizz

Nas Is Like – Nas

No Lie – Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa

Portland – Drake ft. Quavo & Travis Scott

Shock Horror – Shy Luv

Slam – Onyx

Stand Back – PnB Rock / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Victory – Joey Bad

Wasatch Front – Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Wrote My Way Out – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc

Hush – Linda Lind

Aurora – RL Grime

1984 – Salmo

4 Vérités – Take A Mic

Chantaje – Shakira feat. Maluma

CULT – Emiskilla

Feel It – GTA & What So Not feat. Tunji Ige

Fever – Roosevelt

Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag’n’Bone Man feat. Rudimental

Tokyo Drift – Woodie Smalls

Última Jugada – Carlos Jean & Arkano

U Don’t – Double K

