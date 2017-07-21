NBA 2K18 – Songliste bekannt gegeben

Für viele Sportfans ist NBA 2K18 eines der besten Sportspiele die jedes Jahr in den Handel gelangen. Neben der hervorragenden Präsentation und dem Gameplay überzeugt vor allem Jahr für Jahr der gelungene Soundtrack der Titel. So haben sich Fans bereits gefragt, welche Songtitel man im kommenden Ableger zu hören bekommt. Diese Frage wurde nun beantwortet, denn diese wurde nun enthüllt. Wie so oft ist diese wieder sehr abwechslungsreich gestaltet und reicht von Rock bis hin zum Hip Hop.
Alle Lieder von NBA 2K18 in der Übersicht:
- Feel So Good – Ma$e
- Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C + C Music Factory
- Hip Hop Hooray – Naughty By Nature
- I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar
- Jungle – X Ambassadors feat. Jamie N Commons
- Pour Some Sugar on Me – Def Leppard
- Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See – Busta Rhymes
- Shook Ones Pt. II – Mobb Deep
- Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project
- So Fresh, So Clean – OutKast
- The Walker – Fitz & The Tantrums
- The Zoo – Scorpions
- They Reminisce Over You – Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth
- Victory – Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes
- 93′ Til Infinity – Souls Of Mischief
- All Of Me – Big Gigantic feat. Logic & ROZES
- Am I Wrong – Anderson .Paak feat. ScHoolboy Q
- Birdwatching – The Shelters
- Can’t Have – Pitbull feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums
- Comin Out Strong – Future feat. The Weeknd
- Conrad Tokyo – A Tribe Called Quest
- Deep End (Tarro Remix) – THEY.
- Do What I Want – Lil U** Vert
- Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time – Panic! At The Disco
- HTP – Vintage Lee
- Humble – Kendrick Lamar
- Know The Ledge – Eric B. & Rakim
- Let It Fly – Johnny Stephene
- Living Like Khaled – Cousin Stizz
- Nas Is Like – Nas
- No Lie – Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
- Portland – Drake ft. Quavo & Travis Scott
- Shock Horror – Shy Luv
- Slam – Onyx
- Stand Back – PnB Rock / A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Victory – Joey Bad
- Wasatch Front – Dame D.O.L.L.A.
- Wrote My Way Out – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc
- Hush – Linda Lind
- Aurora – RL Grime
- 1984 – Salmo
- 4 Vérités – Take A Mic
- Chantaje – Shakira feat. Maluma
- CULT – Emiskilla
- Feel It – GTA & What So Not feat. Tunji Ige
- Fever – Roosevelt
- Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag’n’Bone Man feat. Rudimental
- Tokyo Drift – Woodie Smalls
- Última Jugada – Carlos Jean & Arkano
- U Don’t – Double K
