Anthem – Mehr Ähnlichkeit mit Star Wars

Während der E3 hatte BioWare mit Anthem eine neue IP angekündigt. Nachdem man erstes Gameplay sehen konnte, kamen die ersten Vergleiche zu Mass Effect und Destiny. Zum ersteren Vergleich hat sich BioWare nun konkreter geäußert.

In einem Interview sagte BioWares General Manager Aaryn Flynn, dass Anthem eher im Fantasy Genre angesiedelt sei, ähnlich wie Star Wars. Man kümmere sich nicht zu sehr darum wissenschaftliche Begründungen für das zu finden, was auf dem Bildschirm passiert. In Mass Effect hingegen, sei es Bestandteil des Science Fiction Genres, Erklärungen für Technik oder Ereignisse zu geben. Anthem soll Ende 2018 für PS4, Xbox One und PC erscheinen.

“It’s in a genre we call science fantasy. Very much like Star Wars, very much like the Marvel Universe where you see a lot of amazing things happening but we don’t worry too much about why they are happening or how they’re happening; the science of it. Mass Effect is a more a real hardcore science-fiction IP [but Anthem] is much more about just having fun in a game world that lush and exotic and really sucks you in.”