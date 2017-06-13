Rocket League – Trailer für die Switch und neue Inhalte

Jonathan Klug Keine Kommentare News, Nintendo Switch
Rocket League

Nintendo zeigte auf der E3 einen Trailer zu Rocket League, welches Ende des Jahres auf der Switch Einzug halten soll. Dabei wird die Portierung zusätzlich exklusive Autos und Gestaltungs-Gegenstände enthalten und über Cross-Network Play spielbar sein.

Winner or nominee of more than 150 ‘Game of the Year’ awards, Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade soccer and driving with rewarding physics-based gameplay. Take to the pitch for a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely. Express yourself with one of the deepest customization systems around and battle opponents on other platforms with groundbreaking cross-network play! Rocket League races to Nintendo Switch this holiday.

 

 

Quelle: Nintendo (via Youtube-Video)

Jonathan Klug
Erobert das Königreich Lucis zurück!!

Ähnliche Beiträge

Final Fantasy XIII: Lightning Returns – Neuer Trailer

MXGP 2 – Neuer Trailer veröffentlicht

MXGP 2 – Neuer Trailer veröffentlicht

Heaven’s Hope – Der Engel ist auf Erden gelandet: Adventure ab sofort im Handel, Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht

Heaven’s Hope – Der Engel ist auf Erden gelandet: Adventure ab sofort im Handel, Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht

One Piece: Unlimited World Red – erste Screenshots aufgetaucht

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Überprüfe deine Eingabe vor dem Absenden. Benötigte Felder sind mit einem Stern markiert. *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Passwort vergessen