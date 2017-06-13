Rocket League – Trailer für die Switch und neue Inhalte

Nintendo zeigte auf der E3 einen Trailer zu Rocket League, welches Ende des Jahres auf der Switch Einzug halten soll. Dabei wird die Portierung zusätzlich exklusive Autos und Gestaltungs-Gegenstände enthalten und über Cross-Network Play spielbar sein.

Winner or nominee of more than 150 ‘Game of the Year’ awards, Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade soccer and driving with rewarding physics-based gameplay. Take to the pitch for a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely. Express yourself with one of the deepest customization systems around and battle opponents on other platforms with groundbreaking cross-network play! Rocket League races to Nintendo Switch this holiday.