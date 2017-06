Mirage: Arcane Warfare – Kostenloses Wochenende und Relaunch-Event

Mirage: Arcane Warfare, ein von den Torn Banner Studios entwickeltes Multiplayer-Actionspiel, kämpft mit niedrigen Spielerzahlen. Von den onehin niedrigen ca 10.000 Verkäufen waren gestern nur 46 aktive Spieler online. Um dem entgegenzuwirken veranstaltet das Studio ein Relaunch-Event, das heute Abend um 19 Uhr Steam startete. Die Probe-Phase endet am 11. Juni um 22 Uhr. Hierzu äußert sich der Entwickler wie folgt:

We’re aware of lower-than-expected player numbers and we are working on solutions to help improve the player experience. Currently we are seeing that players jumping on during off-peak hours can find it hard to find well-populated servers. Launch day saw technical issues that unfortunately led to a poor start for Mirage’s launch week player population. We know that since then, concurrent player count has suffered and has occasionally been an obstacle to experiencing Mirage as it’s meant to be played. In the short term we want to encourage the community and players to continue to enjoy the game and leave a review on the Mirage Steam store page in advance of our ‚relaunch‘ event.