The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Termin für Finale Episode bekannt gegeben

Telltale Games hat nun endlich den Termin für die letzte und somit finale Episode der beliebten Reihe bekannt gegeben. So soll das Staffelfinale der nun schon 3. Staffel am 30. Mai auf den jeweiligen Spieleplattformen für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One sowie Android- und iOS-Geräte online gehen. Die Episode wird den Titel „From the Gallows“ tragen und passend dazu hat Telltale Games nun auch einen Trailer veröffentlicht. Wer nicht erfahren will, wie es in der Geschichte um Clementine und die Hauptfigur Javi weiter geht, der sollte natürlich auf den Trailer verzichten. Denn dieser enthält gleich mehrere Spoiler!

„In Telltale’s most tailored episode to date, Richmond teeters on the brink of collapse as chaos reigns from all directions. The lives of its citizens and all those closest to Javier hang in the balance. The decisions you’ve made and bonds you’ve nurtured across the season will determine which characters now trust Javi to safeguard all they hold dear as the crisis pushes every relationship past its breaking point …“