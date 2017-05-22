Destiny 2 – Keine Verwendung mehr für Grimoire Cards

Marco Schmandt Keine Kommentare PC / Mac, News, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Destiny 2

Wer in Destiny etwas über die wirklich hervorragende Sci-Fi Story erfahren wollte, musste sich durch die Grimoire Cards wühlen. Noch schlimmer war aber dass man dafür auf Bungie’s Website gehen musste. Doch mit Destiny 2 gibt es jetzt Abhilfe.

Destiny 2 erzählt die Geschichte im Spiel

In einem Interview mit Forbes erklärte World Lead Designer Steve Cotton, dass im Sequel keine Grimoire Cards mehr existieren. Vielmehr soll die gesamte Story diesmal innerhalb des Spiels durch Quests, Nebencharaktere, die Welt an sich sowie scanbare Objekte erzählt werden.

“We want people to be able to find the lore. All the story is told through the Adventures, it’s told through the characters in the world, it’s told through the campaign and it’s told through scannables you find throughout the world.” – Cotton

Quelle: Dualshockers

