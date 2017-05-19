Nex Machina – Release Datum und lokaler Koop Modus

Housemarque bringt mit Nex Machina bald wieder einen Twin-Stick-Shooter heraus. In Zusammenarbeit mit der Legende Eugene Jarvis (Defender etc.).

Wie Housemarque heute angekündigt hat, wird ihr neuer Shooter am 20. Juni für PS4 und PC erscheinen. Zudem wird der Titel lokalen Koop unterstützen. Auf diese Weise könnt ihr entweder mit jemandem zusammen oder gegeneinander spielen.

This is the day that Housemarque’s arcade games will go down in infamy for creating one of the simplest, but the purest action arcade games of our generation. A game that will remind you of the arcade classics of the 80’s but add on modern technology to complement that pure twin-stick joy.