IO Interactive – Square Enix verkauft überraschend Hitman Entwickler

Das letzte Hitman Game von Io Interactive war trotz seiner Episoden Releases sehr erfolgreich, offenbar jedoch nicht erfolgreich genug für Square Enix. Überraschend kündigte Square Veränderungen an. Wie es um die Zukunft des Studios sowie die beliebte Hitman Reihe steht ist fraglich.

Laut Square hat man fast 5 Millionen Yen (ca. 40000€) Verlust gemacht und möchte sich daher von IO Interactive und aller damit verbundenen Assets trennen möchte. Diese Maßnahme soll dabei helfen die Firma besser auf die Zukunft und Kundenzufriedenheit auszurichten. Aktuell gibt es wohl bereits Verhandlungen mit einem ungenannten Interessenten. Bis zu einer echten Übernahme hängt die Zukunft des Studios aber in der Schwebe.

To maximize player satisfaction as well as market potential going forward, we are focusing our resources and energies on key franchises and studios. As a result, [Square Enix] has regrettably decided to withdraw from the business of IO Interactive A/S, a wholly‐owned subsidiary and a Danish corporation, as of March 31, 2017.

This decision has resulted in booking of the extraordinary loss amounting to 4,898 million yen, including disposition of the content production account related to the business and impairment loss of intangible assets, in the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.