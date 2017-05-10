Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – Retail-Version angekündigt

Laut eines Tweets von Publisher Limited Run Games soll es bald eine Retail-Version zu Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap geben. Sowohl die Standard- als auch die Sammleredition sollen ab Sommer 2017 bestellbar sein, genauere Infos zu Inhalt, Preis und Releasedatum sind jedoch noch nicht bekannt. Der Plattformer erschien bereits am 18. April 2017 als Download-Version für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch und eine PC-Version soll noch 2017 folgen.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap physical PlayStation 4 disc coming this Summer to https://t.co/rZI6STrUid! Collector's and standard editions. pic.twitter.com/ftBzsrle1g — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 9, 2017

Quelle: Limited Run Games (via Twitter)