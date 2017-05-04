Persona 5 – Dankeschön vom Director persönlich

Persona 5 ist sowohl bei Kritikern als auch bei Fans weltweit ein überragender Erfolg geworden. Wir selbst haben Persona getestet und waren absolut begeistert. Nun hat sich Director Katsura Hashino ein offizielles Dankeschön an die Fans veröffentlicht.

In seiner Nachricht bekundet Katsura Hashino, dass sein Ziel ist in seinen Spielen Spieler immer einer Geschichte mit viel Selbstreflexion und tiefen Charakteren zu bieten. Genau das möchte er auch bei seinem nächsten Projekt wieder realisieren. Darüber hinaus bedankt er sich bei den Fans weltweit für den großen Erfolg des aktuellen Personas und hofft, dass wir auch die nächsten Atlus RPGs ebenfalls so begeistert aufnehmen.

Last year, with the milestone of the Persona series’ 20th anniversary, I handed off the series development to my successors and announced the start of my new RPG project that takes place in a fantasy world. Be it a game set in modern day, like the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series, or a game set in a new fantasy world, I aim to create games that provide an invaluable experience of reflecting on oneself through a journey, while roleplaying as characters that players can deeply relate to.

These efforts are only made possible thanks to the positive reception we receive from fans—not just in Japan, but worldwide—of the Persona series and Atlus RPGs in general. I appreciate all your support for the newest entry in the Persona series, and I hope that everyone will enjoy the new Atlus RPGs to come.