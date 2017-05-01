Zanki Zero – Spike Chunsoft eröffnet Teaser-Seite

Nach der Ankündigung von Spike Chunsofts Survival-RPG Zanki Zero gibt es nun eine zugehörige Teaser-Webseite. Producer Yoshinori Terasawa und Gamedesigner Takayuki Sugawa arbeiteten schon bei der Danganronpa-Serie mit. In Zanki Zero geht es um acht Menschen, Überlebende des Untergangs der Zivilisation, welche sich in die Tiefen des Ozeans zurückziehen musste. Ein konkreter Releasetermin ist noch nicht bekannt.

A new dimension, new sensation nonstop remaining lives survival RPG created by producer Yoshinori Terasawa and game designer Takayuki Sugawara, who both worked on the Danganronpa series.

Eight people remain until the downfall of humanity. It took seven days for God to create the world. It only took one day for humanity to destroy the world. Life as we knew it until yesterday had sunk to the bottom of the sea. We do not yet know the broken world and the reasons left behind there.

 

 

Quelle: Gematsu

