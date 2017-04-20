The Fruit of Grisaia – Nebengeschichten erscheinen für Vita und auf Steam

The Fruit of Grisaia erhält in Form einer Art Zusammenfassung die Nebengeschichten für PlayStation Vita. Diese sind The Leisure of Grisaia, The Afterglow of Grisaia und The Melody of Grisaia und erscheinen in Japan im Juli. Ursprünglich waren diese Episoden als Erstauflagen der TV-Animeboxen erhältlich, sind neben der kommenden PlayStation Vita-Version aber auch auf Englisch bei Steam verfügbar.

Die (englischsprachigen) Steam-Seiten geben eine kurze Übersicht über die einzelnen Titel:

The Leisure of Grisaia (Steam page)

This game was previously included as a bonus exclusive with the first edition of volume 3 of the Blu-ray and DVD release of the anime, The Eden of Grisaia.

This side story to The Fruit of Grisaia is a character-driven visual novel featuring some of the same characters. This time, it’s Michiru who takes the lead role in this slapstick comedy. She tries to decide on a new club activity with the help of Sachi and her other friends, but it’s harder than it sounds…

A laugh-out-loud side story detailing the Mihama girls’ school hijinks.

For the first time ever, international fans will be able to enjoy exclusively-drawn CGs previously only available to those who purchased physical copies of the anime in Japan.

The Afterglow of Grisaia (Steam page)

The Afterglow of Grisaia was originally released in Japan as a first-edition bonus for volume 5 of the Eden of Grisaia anime adaptation Blu-ray/DVD.

The Afterglow of Grisaia takes the form of a side story to The Labyrinth of Grisaia.

The game is a story-driven visual novel with serious overtones.

The Labyrinth of Grisaia shed some light on Kazami Yuuji’s past, offering a deeper look at events stretching as far back as his birth.

This story, however, concerns Yuuji’s experiences with Kusakabe Asako, the CIRS agent who rescued him at a young age from a terrorist organization.

Secret passages of The Labyrinth of Grisaia are revealed within…

The Melody of Grisaia (Steam page)

Originally released as a bonus item for Frontwing’s game Hatsuru Koto Naki Mirai Yori (From The Future Undying), this is The Labyrinth of Grisaia‘s second, and the trilogy’s final, side story.

Much like the previous side story, The Afterglow of Grisaia, Melody is a visual novel with an engrossing story at its core.

This episode takes place just after Kusakabe Asako officially names Kazami Yuuji her successor as number 9029, and details his globe-hopping exploits thereafter.

Yet more secret passages of The Labyrinth of Grisaia are revealed within…