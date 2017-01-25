Avalanche Software – Warner belebt Disney Infinity Macher

Das kam wirklich überraschend. Warner Bros. hat Avalanche Software, das Studio hinter den Disney Infinity Titeln wiedereröffnet. Ein erstes Projekt steht auch schon fest.

Im vergangenen Juni wurde zum Schock vieler Fans plötzlich das Entwicklerstudio hinter den erfolgreichen Disney Infinity spielen, durch Disney geschlossen. Mehr als 300 Mitarbeiter verloren dadurch ihren Job. Doch nun hat Warner Bros. das Studio mit dem fast vollständigen Originalteam wiedereröffnet. Selbst Studiochef John Blackburn ist wieder dabei. Darüber hinaus hat Warner auch die Rechte für die in Disney Infinity und weiteren Titeln verwendete Octane Engine erworben. Das erste Projekt für das Team wird ein Lizenztitel zu Cars 3 werden, welches etwa 2018 erscheinen soll.

“It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Avalanche Software into our development stable, and we look forward to working with our new team, Pixar Animation Studios, and DCPI [Disney Consumer Products] to create Cars 3 based on the upcoming film and hugely popular franchise. The Avalanche talent and technology are a great addition to our group of outstanding developers, and we are excited for this Cars 3 game as well as all of the future games the team will create under John’s leadership.” – David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment