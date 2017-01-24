Games with Gold – Angebot im Februar bekannt gegeben

Wie gewohnt in jedem Monat gibt es auch im Februar neue Spiele im Microsoft’s Games with Gold Programm. So erhalten Gold Mitglieder bei Xbox Live erneut zahlreiche kostenlose Spiele zum Download. Erfreulich ist, dass die Xbox 360 Spiele, dank abwärtskompatibilität, auch auf der Xbox One spielbar sind. Auf der Xbox One kann man sich im Februar auf die Vollversion von Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime freuen. Des Weiteren gibt es vom 16, Februar bis zum 15. März das Rennspiel Project Cars. Wer schon immer die gelungene Rennsimulation ausprobieren wollte, bekommt nun die perfekte Gelegenheit. Auf der Xbox 360 gibt es im Games with Gold Programm das klassische Adventure Monkey Island 2 in der Special Edition und ab der zweiten Hälfte Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Games with Gold Line Up im Februar 2017

Xbox One:

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime

Project Cars (16.2 – 15.3.2017)

Xbox 360

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Quelle: Microsoft