Playstation 4 – Sony vergibt die Playstation Awards

Der Publisher Sony hat heute in Japan die „Playstation Awards“ vergeben. Mit diesen Preis werden die umsatzstärksten Spiele mit hohen Verkaufszahlen, die 2016 in Japan und der Asien Region erzielt haben, geehrt. Die Verkaufszahlen beziehen sich auf die Einzelhandelsverkäufe und die digitalen Downloads. Nominiert waren Spiele, die vom 01.10.15 bis 30.09.16 auf den Markt kamen.

Gold Prize, über 500.000 verkaufte Einheiten

– Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Activision Blizzard)

– Dark Souls III (From Software)

– Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)

– Dragon Quest Heroes II: Futago no Ou to Yogen no Owari (Square Enix)

– Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2016 (Konami)

– Persona 5 (Atlus)

– Sword Art Online: Lost Song (Bandai Namco)

– The Last of Us Remastered (Sony)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Spike Chunsoft)

– Uncharted 4: Kaizokuou to Saigo no Hihou) (Sony)

Außerdem wurden Preise in weiteren Kategorien vergeben:

PlayStation Network Award

– Dragon’s Dogma Online (Capcom)

– Phantasy Star Online 2 (Sega)

– Winning Eleven 2016 (Konami)

User’s Choice Award Japan – Lieblingsspiele der Spieler

– Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Edition (Sony)

– Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Activision Blizzard)

– Dark Souls III (Bandai Namco)

– Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)

– Fallout 4 (Bethesda)

– Overwatch (Square Enix)

– Persona 5 (Atlus)

– Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

– Ryu ga Gotoku: Kiwami (Sega)

– Uncharted 4: Kaizokuou to Saigo no Hihou) (Sony)

PlayStation VR Special Award

– Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live (Sega)

– Northern Lights: The Story of the Lights Shining in the Northern Sky (Orichalcum)

– PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony)

– Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

– Summer Lesson (Bandai Namco)

Indie Special Award

– Downwell (Moppin)

– Goat Simulator (Double-Eleven)

– Salt & Sanctuary (Ska Studios)

– Touhou Scarlet Curisoity (Mediascape)

– Rocket League (Psyonix)

Quelle: playstation.com