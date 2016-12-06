Resident Evil 7 – Finger-Rätsel der Demo gelöst

Der berühmt-berüchtigte Finger, den es in der Resident Evil 7 Demo zu finden gab und mit dem niemand was anzufangen wusste. Lange hat er der Community Kopfzerbrechen bereitet, aber jetzt ist das Rätsel mit einem neuen Update der Demo gelöst… Und wirft wieder neue Fragen auf. So ist es nun mithilfe der unten genannten Schritte, die der Reddit-User BruhTheShark zusammengestellt hat, möglich, einenneuen Raum zu öffnen. Dieser enthält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift „You’re the best ever!“ und eine Münze. Letztere soll gewisse Aspekte im eigentlichen Spiel freischalten, welche genau ist jedoch nicht bekannt.
- Start a fresh run
- Insert fuse
- Grab chain cutter and VHS
- Watch VHS and use lockpick to get Axe
- Grab backdoor key and put it in slot DO NOT OPEN
- Go upstairs into attic bedroom and grab basement key
- Destroy boxes to get handgun ammo and get handgun ammo under bed
- Grab Dummy Hand behind TVs
- Grab finger is drawer
- Go into bathroom and grab ammo in drawer and medicine cabinet.
- Grab ammo on shelf on your way to basement
- Open basement with key and pickup handgun ammo half way down the stairs
- pick up lockpick before heading into monster room.
- Grab valve and head out before monster fully spawns.
- Grab handgun from toilet.
- Head back down into basement, run into back, grab attic key and run out before monster hits you. you may need to use body to knock down monster but not required.
- Grab journal on your way back to main hallway
- Go to attic and start murder puzzle by reading blood message
- point finger at rubble below the clock on the first floor hallway
- go to dead end in the attic and look at the bright light next to barricaded door
- head to basement and point finger at the head of bodybag on the table
- Go to the painting of the women with a bag on her head halfway up the stairs to 2nd floor and hit the painting with a L2 attack with the axe.
- Point finger at barricaded door in the room with voodoo dolls
- look at the mirror directly outside of this room and do 180 turn to trigger giggle
- Point finger at blue and white wires above the bed in the attic.
- Open the pot in the kitchen
- Watch VHS again, in the video make sure you let all dialogue options play out, interact with refrigerator, microwave, pot. Pick up lockpick and open drawer, open the drawer next to it.
- In the hallway of VHS open the small drawer that has the finger, go upstairs and look at the headphones on the table.
- Make sure you see the ghost women at some point.
- Once the VHS is completed turn around and run straight into basement
- As you enter the backroom start crouching and looking at the doll until your looking at her with your back turned to the doll on the shelf.
- Once you hear giggle head to the open pot in kitchen and point to the delicious gumbo inside.
- Head to locked door in attic
- Once all the blood handprints are there you can open and complete the puzzle.
Quelle: Reddit (BruhTheShark)