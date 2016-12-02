The Game Awards 2016 – Alle Sieger des gestrigen Abends

Die Game Awards 2016 sind vorbei. Neben den eigentlichen Awards, bei denen besondere Titel und Vertreter der Branche geehrt werden gibt es auch immer jede Menge News und Infos zu den bald erscheinenden Spielen. Wichtiger als das sind aber natürlich die vergebenen Preise bei den Game Awards. So wurden in den Bereichen Game of the Year, Beste Entwicklung, Beste Story, Bester Artstyle, Beste Musik/Sound Design, Beste Performance, Bestes Spiel mit Tiefgründiger Story, Bester Indie-Titel, Bestes Mobile Game, Bestes VR Spiel, Bestes Actionspiel, Bestes Action-Adventure, Bestes Rollenspiel, Bestes Prügelspiel, Bestes Familienspiel, Bestes Sport-/Rennspiel, bester Multiplayer, beliebtester Titel der Zukunft, Trending Gamer, Bestes Fanprojekt, Bester ESports Spieler, bestes ESports-Team und bestes ESports-Spiel. Wir haben für euch hier alle Nominierten und Sieger in allen Bereichen.
Game of the Year
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/Electronic Arts)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beste Entwicklung
- Blizzard (für Overwatch)
- Dice (für Battlefield 1)
- id Software (für Doom)
- Naughty Dog (für Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End)
- Respawn (für Titanfall 2)
Beste Story
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Mafia III (Hangar 13/2K)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Bester Artstyle
- Abzu (Giant Squid/505)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Beste Musik/Sound Design
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Doom (id/Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Beste Performance (als Motion Capture)
- Alex Hernandez als Lincoln Clay, Mafia III
- Cissy Jones als Delilah, Firewatch
- Emily Rose als Elena, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Nolan North als Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Rich Summer als Henry, Firewatch
- Troy Baker als Sam Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Spiele mit tiefgründiger Story
- 1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
- Block’hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)
- Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
- That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
Bester Indie-Titel
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games)
- The Witness (Thelka, Inc.)
Bestes Mobile-Game
- Clash Royale (Supercell)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Severed (DrinkBox Studios)
Bestes VR-Spiel
- Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/WBIE)
- EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Bestes Action Spiel
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)
Bestes Action Adventure
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hitman (IO Interactive/Square-Enix)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Bestes Rollenspiel
- Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square-Enix)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard)
- Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Bestes Prügelspiel
- Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)
- King of Fighters XIV (SNK/Atlus USA)
- Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Bestes Strategiespiel
- Civilization VI (Firaxis Games/2K)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)
- Total War: Warhammer (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K)
Bestes, familienfreundliches Spiel
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/WBIE)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob/Activision)
Bestes Sport-/Rennspiel
- FIFA 17 (EA Canada/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios)
- MLB The Show 16 (SCE San Diego Studio/SIE)
- NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)
Bester Multiplayer
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team 17)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Meist erwartetstes Spiel
- God of War (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (Bioware/EA)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Trending Gamer
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988
- Danny O’Dwyer
- JackSepticEye
- Lirik
Bestes Fanspiel
- Project A2MR
- Pokemon Uranium
- Brutal Doom 64
- Enderal: The Shards of Order
Hier wurde kein Sieger bekanntgegeben
Bester ESports-Spieler
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Coldzera – Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- ByuN –Hyun Woo (Starcraft 2)
- Infiltrator – Lee Seeon-woo (Team Razer, Street Fighter V)
- Hungrybox – Juan Debiedma (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)
Bestes ESports-Team
- SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)
- Wings Gaming (DOTA2)
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers (League of Legends)
- Cloud 9
Bestes ESports-Spiel
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)