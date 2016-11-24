Playstation Store – „Mega Wochenend Angebote“ Aktion gestartet

Passend zum Black Friday hat auch Sony im Playstation Store eine große Rabatt Aktion gestartet. In dieser „Mega Wochenend Angebote“ sind zahlreiche Spiele teils drastisch im Preis reduziert. Im Beitrag ist ein Auszug aus diversen Spielen. Die komplette Liste findet ihr auf der offiziellen Playstation Store Seite. Die Angebote sind bis einschließlich dem 29.November 2016 gültig.
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth für 17,99€
- Tales of Zestiria für 14,99€
- Infamous: Second Son für 9,99€
- Infamous First Light für 5,99€
- Infamous Second Son + First Light für 14,99€
- Need for Speed für 14,99€
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edt. für 19,99€
- Killzone Shadow Fall für 9,99€
- MGS V: The Phantom Pain für 14,99€
- MGS V: The Definitive Edition für 17,99€
- MGS V: Ground Zeroes für 4,99€
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 für 17,99€
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edt. fùr 19,99€
- Star Wars Battlefront: Deluxe Edt. für 19,99€
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edt. für 29,99€
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege für 19,99€
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edt. für 29,99€
- Far Cry Primal APEX Edt. für 21,99€
- Batman Arkham Knight für 14,99€
- Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edt. für 19,99€
- Batman: Return to Arkham für 24,99€
- Project Cars Game of the Year Edt. für 24,99€
- XCOM 2 für 29,99€
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE für 29,99€
- The King of Fighters XIV für 29,99€
- Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End für 29,99€
- Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Deluxe Edt. für 44,99€
- Battleborn für 14,99€
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection für 16,99€
- WRC 6 für 29,99€ (23,49€)
- The Order 1886 für 27,99€
- Assassins Creed Black Flag, Unity & Syndicate für 39,99 (29,99€)
- Battlefield 1 für 49,99€
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edt. für 59,99€
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edt. für 109,99€
- Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 für 89,99€
- Hitman – Komplette Season 1 für 29,99€
- Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht für 29,99€ (23,49€)
- Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht Deluxe Edt. für 34,99€ (27,99€)
- No Man’s Sky für 34,99€
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir für 24,99€
- Life is Strange für 5,99€
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edt. für 19,99€
- Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edt. für 19,99€
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare für 54,99€
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition für 64,99€
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edt. für 89,99€
- Dark Souls 3 für 34,99€
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edt. für 54,99€
- DiRT Rally für 19,99€
- FIFA 17 für 41,99€
- FIFA 17 Deluxe Edt. für 53,99€
- FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edt. 69,99€
- NHL 17 für 34,99€
- NHL 17 Deluxe Edt. für 44,99€
- NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edt. für 59,99€
- F1 2016 für 29,99€
- Grand Theft Auto V für 34,99€
- Just Cause 3 für 19,99€
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition für 24,99€
- MAFIA 3 für 44,99€
- MAFIA 3 Deluxe Edt. für 64,99€
- Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 19,99€
- Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Deluxe Edtion für 29,99€
- One Piece Burning Blood für 29,99€
- One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edt. für 39,99€
- NBA 2K17 für 49,99€
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edt. für 59,99€
- WWE 2K17 für 39,99€
- Titanfall 2 für 39,99€
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition für 49,99€
- Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 Premium Edt. für 49,99€
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edt. für 44,99€
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edt. für 74,99€
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edt. für 49,99€
- Godzilla für 7,99€
- Thief für 7,99€ (5,99€)
- Lords of the Fallen für 7,99€
- Tearaway Unfolded für 7,99€ (5,99€)
- Batman: The Telltale Series für 19,99€
- God of War 3 Remasterd für 11,99€ (8,49€)
Quelle: Sony