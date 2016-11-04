PlayStation 4 Pro – Liste der 4K-Titel bekannt

Am 10.11 erscheint die neue PlayStation 4 Pro, die euch neben 4K-Unterstützung auch HDR-Support bietet. Noch könnt ihr das PlayStation 4 Update beispielsweise über Amazon vorbestellen. Nun ist auch die Liste der Spiele bekannt, die zum Start mit PS4 Pro Support daherkommen. Zum Start sind es 30 Titel, die ihr mit der Pro spielen könnt. Geplant bis zum Ende des Jahres sind 45 Stück. First Party Titel, die jetzt, oder später erscheinen, werden definitiv 4K- und HDR-Support haben. Bei Third Party Titeln sind beispielsweise noch Watch Dogs 2, Final Fantasy 15 und Resident Evil 7 geplant.
- Battlefield 1
- Battlezone
- Bound
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Driveclub VR
- FIFA 17
- Firewatch
- Helldivers
- Hitman
- Hustle Kings
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Knack
- Mafia 3
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- NBA 2K17
- Paragon
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rez Infinite
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Rise Of The Tomb Raider
- Robinson: The Journey
- Smite
- Super Stardust Ultra
- The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elders Scrolls Online: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- The Last Of Us: Left Behind
- The Playroom VR
- Titanfall 2
- Tumble
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Viking Squad
- World Of Tanks
- XCOM 2
Quelle: Eurogamer.net