Ni No Kuni 2 – Erschafft euer eigenes Königreich

Marco Schmandt Keine Kommentare News, Playstation 4
Ni No Kuni 2 – Erschafft euer eigenes Königreich

In einem Interview hat Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino ein interessantes neues Feature des PS4 exklusiven Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom enthüllt. So werdet ihr offenbar die Möglichkeit haben ein eigenes Königreich zu erschaffen. Wie genau das letzten Endes funktionieren soll und wie umfangreich das Feature sein wird ist allerdings noch unklar.

“There will be many new features. From the fact alone that we moved from PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4, it will not be a simple RPG, and will introduce a new system focused on creating a kingdom. So yes, there will be many differences.”

Quelle: Vandal

Teile diesen Beitrag mit deinen Freunden
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Marco Schmandt
räumt im Moment ordentlich in Destiny auf.

Ähnliche Beiträge

Final Fantasy XV – So gut wie fertiggestellt

Final Fantasy XV – So gut wie fertiggestellt

The Golf Club Collectors Edition – Releasedatum bekannt gegeben

The Golf Club Collectors Edition – Releasedatum bekannt gegeben

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 – Double-XP-Wochenende

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 – Double-XP-Wochenende

God Wars – Erscheint Anfang 2017 im Westen

God Wars – Erscheint Anfang 2017 im Westen

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Lost Password

Jetzt FAN auf Facebook von uns werden!

Facebook-Logo-fan-werden-nat-games