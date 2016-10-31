Ni No Kuni 2 – Erschafft euer eigenes Königreich

In einem Interview hat Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino ein interessantes neues Feature des PS4 exklusiven Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom enthüllt. So werdet ihr offenbar die Möglichkeit haben ein eigenes Königreich zu erschaffen. Wie genau das letzten Endes funktionieren soll und wie umfangreich das Feature sein wird ist allerdings noch unklar.

“There will be many new features. From the fact alone that we moved from PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4, it will not be a simple RPG, and will introduce a new system focused on creating a kingdom. So yes, there will be many differences.”