Cuphead – Comic Action Platformer auf 2017 verschoben

Wie die Entwickler berichten, verschiebt sich der Release von Cuphead erneut. In 2017 soll es nun soweit sein. Grund für die erneute Verzögerung soll sein, dass das Team den Titel in vollem Umfang veröffentlichen will und keine Features entfernen möchte nur um einen Termin einzuhalten.

Hier das Originalstatement:

Hey everyone, we wanted to finish our game 80 years after 1936 but it will now be 81.

Throughout this year we discussed reducing the scope to make a 2016 release, but we made the difficult decision to delay the launch in order to ship with our vision intact. We are happy to announce that Cuphead will be coming to Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam in Mid-2017.

We are constantly humbled by your continued support. Love you all and can’t wait to get this to you. Without further ado, we will get back to work!