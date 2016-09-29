Vorbestellcharts – 22.09.16 bis 28.09.16

Heute wurden die aktuell meist vorbestellten Spiele in Deutschland bekannt gegeben. Die Liste basiert auf Handelsausgaben die vom  22.09.16 bis 28.09.16 erfasst wurden.

Top 10

1. ( 2 ) Battlefield 1 (PS4, EA)
2. ( 3 ) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4, Activision)
3. ( 5 ) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4, Square Enix)
4. ( 4 ) Pokemon Sonne & Mond (3DS, Nintendo)
5. ( 7 ) Mafia III (PS4, 2K Games)
6. ( 6 ) Final Fantasy XV (PS4, Square Enix)
7. (NEU) Paper Mario Color Splash (Wii U, Nintendo)
8. (NEU) Battlefield 1 (Xbox One, EA)
9. (10 ) Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, Square Enix)
10.(NEU) World of Final Fantasy (PS4, Square Enix)

Quelle: GfK

