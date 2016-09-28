The Banner Saga – Vita Port soll Anfang 2017 erscheinen

Lange war es ruhig um die Vita Version von The Banner Saga, nun sieht es aber so aus als wäre ein Release in Sicht. Third Party Production Lead Producer John Sanders enthüllte gegenüber Pocket-Console das Code Mystic den Port übernommen hat. Auf die Hürden bei der Portierung angesprochen sagte Sanders, dass man bisher nicht auf besonders viele Probleme gestoßen sei. Dennoch benötige es einiges an Zeit um das Spiel erstmal in seiner Gesamtheit zum Laufen zu bekommen und dann mit dem Bug Fixing zu beginnen.

To this point there have not been a lot of specific technical challenges related to the game scope/content itself. It’s going to be super beautiful on PS Vita! What we’ve faced is some resource challenges in switching developers to Code Mystics, digging into the codebase, and ramping resources to complete it. It’s hard to review a port in part/piecemeal, as you need to get most of the game up and running first. So it takes a lot of time, but when it clicks the whole game is pretty much there and the focus becomes performance tuning, polish, bug fixing, etc.